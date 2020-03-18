March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Priority is resumption of football league, says CFA after meeting Uefa officials

By Jean Christou00

The president of the Cyprus Football Association Giorgos Koumas will unveil the potential scenarios regarding the resumption of the Cypriot football league on Wednesday, he said.

Koumas has briefed the CFA executive committee, the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) and the players’ union (Pasp) about what Uefa officials discussed on Monday with all the other presidents of football federations in Europe regarding the situation with football and coronavirus.

Uefa has decided to give priority to the completion of all domestic leagues in Europe, once and if the situation regarding the virus will have calmed down, and postpone international competitions to a later date. The European Championships that were supposed to take place between June and July 2020 have been postponed to 2021.

Uefa urged all presidents of football federations in Europe to remain in contact with them in order to find the best solution when possible.



