Coronavirus: Quarantined people moved to hotels in Troodos, more units to be assigned

Around 80 people who were in quarantine at facilities located in Troodos and Platres have been moved to three hotels in the area, including the popular Troodos Hotel, where they will be put in individual rooms to aid isolation.

Many travellers who arrived at the airport after 6pm on Monday plus more people on Tuesday, and had been taken to government quarantine facilities in the mountains complained about the state of the facilities and deemed the “unacceptable”.

While around 20 people who did not have a certificate stating they were coronavirus-free, necessary under new guidelines issued by the health ministry, they were allowed to disembark after Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos intervened and gave them the exceptional go-ahead.

However, upon arrival, people who were supposed to be isolated were instead put in the same room and, in some cases, they were forced to share the same bed with others, therefore defying the quarantine principle.

After several complaints, on Tuesday night around midnight, it was decided to start moving people to quarantine to hotels.

Despite the move, the same issues encountered at the quarantine facilities were being experienced at the hotels on Wednesday, according to the people in isolation.

“We are happy to be quarantined for good reason but we are lacking basic needs,” a woman currently at the Troodos Hotel told Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

“I have been asking for medication since we arrived on Monday but still nothing, there are still no doctors, we are just confined here, first at the facilities, now at the hotel.

“We have no water and I haven’t eaten for two days because they didn’t bring enough food for everyone.”

She also added that she was forbidden from staying in the same room as her husband. “I know my health will deteriorate if separated, we don’t know what to do.”

However, on the last point, in an interview given with Cybc, the president of Cyprus Hotel Association Haris Loizides said there was a lack of understanding among guests that quarantine meant being in isolation.

“They cannot go down to reception and they cannot go for a walk. They have to understand that quarantine means complete isolation, even with members of the same family” he said.

Loizides said at the moment three hotels in the area were being used for quarantine after having reached an agreement with the government. Hoteliers were on Wednesday expecting more announcements on other hotels that would be used for quarantine.

Loizides said some hotels will also be on the coast, “which will greatly facilitate things since they will be much closer to the airports.”

Flights landing at Larnaca and Paphos airports will stop on March 21 and the arrival and transfer of the quarantined passengers is being organised by the deputy ministry of tourism, under specific guidelines from the ministry of health.

Meanwhile, Loizides also said hotels are currently emptying of guests and, although the operation is proceeding smoothly, a few hundred tourists remain at some hotels, while trying to find flights that will take them home.

“Most of the tourists still here are from the UK, but there are also some Scandinavians. The problem is that at the moment is very difficult to find flights leaving Cyprus.”

Although a ban on flights from 28 countries comes into force on March 21, the government has made it clear that repatriation flights will still be allowed.





