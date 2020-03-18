March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Sampling of 680 employees at Paphos hospital continues Wednesday

By Annette Chrysostomou0291
File photo: CNA

Paphos hospital will remain closed on Wednesday while all hospital staff is being tested for the coronavirus.

Only the A&E department and the hemodialysis unit will operate as usual.

On Tuesday it was announced that ten members of staff and one patient were infected with the virus after which it was decided that all 680 employees would undergo the necessary tests.

120 people were tested already on Tuesday, 150 the day before and sampling will continue throughout the day on Wednesday.

All of the infected persons came in contact with a 65-year-old patient who was hospitalised there and passed through the ICU and the radiology departments.

The confirmed cases are eight nurses, a doctor, a housekeeper and a patient.

The 70-year-old patient who came into contact with the 65-year-old and tested positive was taken to Famagusta hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

No new cases have been found so far and hospital staff are cautiously optimistic.

Staff who have been in close contact with the 65-year-old have been placed in mandatory isolation while the hospital is being disinfected.

Patients hospitalised in the Pathology clinic and the ICU were also isolated and their clinical picture is constantly evaluated.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Car repair shops ordered closed

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Price cap on masks and antiseptics until April 30

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 13 new cases confirmed in north, all German tourists

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Aegean reducing number of flights

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Mental health services cancel all appointments

Jonathan Shkurko

Accept says two attacked in transphobic attack

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign