March 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Teachers volunteering for other services

By George Psyllides
Teachers are volunteering to help in other services as part of emergency measures relating to the coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Primary school teachers’ union Poed has already sent a list of over 60 educators willing to help while secondary education unions Oelmek and Oltek have asked their members to state whether they were prepared to do so.

The unions were responding to an appeal by Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou.

Poed chairman Phylios Phylactou said its members could staff call centres to provide information about the virus.

“A list of over 60 people has been sent to the ministry,” he said. “What is important is that among these volunteers there are people with extra knowledge and qualifications that can be utilised.”

Among those there were educators who knew sign language while others were former nurses.

As regards the reopening of schools, Phylactou said teachers were in touch with their pupils to gradually get remote learning online.

“Some are home preparing to teleconference, yesterday they made calls, spoke to their pupils’ families, etc. The contact with families was very positive,” Phylactou said. “Direct digital education has not started (but) gradually the schools will start uploading the material on their websites or distribute it to their pupils through other ways.”

A lot of teachers had already contacted their pupils through Viber or Facebook or other digital media, without waiting for the education ministry platform to come online.

 



