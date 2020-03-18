March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government wants 10 per cent electricity price cut for three months

By George Psyllides00

The government has proposed to the energy regulator to cut the price of electricity by 10 per cent for three months, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday.

The proposal is part of measures to help the public deal with the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

The state asset management company Kedipes has also decided to suspend all foreclosures procedures for three months, Petrides said.

“Kedipes has decided the suspension of foreclosures procedures for a period of three months,” Petrides said on Twitter.

The government has already announced a €700m stimulus package which includes the reduction of the standard and accommodation VAT rates by two percentage points to 17 per cent  and seven per cent respectively.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: British bases close schools until after Easter

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Perdios urges hotels to join quarantine effort

Jean Christou

Minister repeats March 21 flight ban warning

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Builders want to be included in work ban

George Psyllides

House to vote on govt virus bills within 24 hours of submission

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Medical association says over 70 doctors have stepped up to help out (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign