March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

House to vote on govt virus bills within 24 hours of submission

By Staff Reporter0239

Party leaders decided on Wednesday that parliament would convene within 24 hours after submission of any government bills relating to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, party leaders said parliament would convene inside 24 hours to discuss the bills and put them to the vote.

President Nicos Anastasiades meanwhile will convene a meeting with party leaders on Thursday morning to brief them about the situation.

 

 



Staff Reporter

