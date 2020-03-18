Is it constitutional for government to discriminate against one section of the population?

When most if not all European states are chartering planes to repatriate their citizens wherever they are in the world in this time of crisis, Cyprus has decided to do exactly the opposite.

On Tuesday night the government issued new, stricter measures closing down the airports as of Saturday, March 21 for two weeks. At the same time, they informed us that the health certificate required to enter the country will no longer be needed once the airports shut down for everybody.

They did however leave a small window open to allow some Cypriot citizens to return by Saturday, without the certificate. However, they will still be required to receive some kind of verification certified by Cyprus embassies or consulates showing that they were abroad for medical or business reasons.

Ultimately what this means is that many Cypriots, the large majority students, are stuck and, at least as long as the present measure is in force, they cannot fly back home.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, was at his charming best on Tuesday night when the new measures were announced when he said “no one (Cypriot citizens) should dare try coming to Cyprus without the necessary documentation.” (Will they be hung, drawn and quartered?)

It is apparent that the government has decided, and in no uncertain terms admitted, that they cannot cope with a sudden influx of overseas Cypriot citizens. They have decided that Cypriot citizens overseas should be looked after by the health systems of the countries they are currently stranded in, as they cannot.

However instead of creating insurmountable obstacles for those who wish to return (so that they won’t return), one would expect from a responsible government, to lay out its plans (if they have any of course) in this period of crisis, and reassure its stranded citizens that they are doing everything possible for all to be repatriated, but it will take time.

And I say insurmountable obstacles because I have a reply from Public Health England, one of the centres where according to our government you could get this health certificate, saying:

“This is not a service we provide and I do not believe there are any certificates being provided with test results.”

We saw what happened when 70 or so Cypriots arrived on Monday after the 18.00 deadline. They were sent to mountain resorts to be quarantined but due to a lack of facilities were told to share rooms with others and some even complained that they were not even given basic hygiene products, let alone medical care.

Ten days ago, when the first cases surfaced, our health minister announced that people who had come into contact with confirmed cases would be taken to government mountain houses in Troodos. Our president also chipped in by saying that they can even use the presidential summer residence if the need arises.

You would assume that in the meantime our government would have taken all the necessary steps to be prepared for such a scenario.

Perhaps it is asking too much from a government that seems to be taking decisions without thinking them through, then reverse them once they realise or are told that they are either unenforceable or just plain stupid.

Last week the Cypriot authorities had initially placed the UK in Category 2, but a few hours later downgraded it to Category 3 following pressure from interested parties. Then the following day the UK was (rightly) placed back in Category 2.

Even on Wednesday, the government announced the closure of car repair shops even though retail shops are still allowed to operate. Within a few hours the order was revoked.

The government now has three months at the very most to draw up a plan on how to get its students (the section of the population that is creating all the ‘problems’) back home.

Universities have now closed for the Easter holidays and most of them will not reopen classes until the new school year in September. They will offer online classes until June when university accommodation halls will then close.

And one final question for our Attorney-general; is it constitutional for our government to discriminate against one section of the population in favour of another (even if this is the majority)?

Ps – All political parties seem to be towing the government line as I have not seen any party criticise the government on this matter. Is it not strange that when they need the students’ votes they charter planes to go and fetch them without a second thought?





