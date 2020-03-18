PwC: We support our people, clients and the society

The people of PwC are successfully working from the safety of their home

At PwC, the health and well-being of our personnel as well as continuing to provide services to our clients are our top priorities. In these difficult and unprecedented times, the spread of COVID-19 businesses, the economy and society as a whole are faced with multiple challenges.

Aiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the people of PwC have been working from home since Monday, 16 March and for as long as necessary, taking advantage of the solid technological infrastructure and modern work practices that the organisation has adopted in recent years. It is noted that the organisation’s offices continue to operate so as to offer technical support.

Since 1 June, the organisation adopted the innovative “Everyday Flexibility” framework that provides PwC’s people with flexibility as to where, how and when they will work. Considering the recent developments, PwC now provides enhanced flexibility to parents with children aged 15 and under, so that they can combine their personal needs while also meeting the needs of their clients.

In addition, the organisation has created a special google site to communicate with its people, providing them with ongoing guidance and advice on COVID-19. As an additional measure to protect PwC’s people, clients and associates, all scheduled events have been postponed until 30 April, when the situation will be reassessed. All trips have been banned, while all face-to-face meetings prohibited.

It is worth noting that PwC Cyprus holds the Business Continuity Management System Certificate of Conformity from the Cyprus Certification Company and in this framework, it has successfully implemented its business continuity plan very early on.

In statements, PwC CEO Mr Evgenios Evgeniou noted that “our people, clients and associates are our top priority and therefore, we took all necessary measures to ensure their safety and well-being. We are closely monitoring all developments and we are in constant communication with our people and clients providing them with the support they need during these difficult times. By adhering to the relevant guidelines, working together and adopting a positive approach we will be able to overcome the challenges, #staysafe. ”

