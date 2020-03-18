March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State exams postponed

By Gina Agapiou0112

The education ministry on Wednesday said all scheduled state exams are postponed until April 11 as part of the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The new schedule of examinations will be announced at a later date.

People are urged to avoid visiting the examination service and look out for announcements for the rescheduling of the exams.

According to the announcement, the exams will take place after the health ministry lifts the current restrictive measures.

The current announcement has precedence over a previous written notification suggesting all examinations will take place before April 11, said the ministry.

 

 



