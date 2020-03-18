March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two referred to trial in gangland-related murder attempt

By George Psyllides0243
Larnaca court

Two suspects, one a convict, were on Wednesday referred to the Larnaca criminal court for trial in connection with two gangland related murder attempts, one in Larnaca last year and one in Ayia Napa in February.

The pair, 37 and 38, face charges in connection with the attempted murder of 38-year-old Constantinos Charalambous on November 27 in Larnaca who was shot in the parking lot of the building where he lived near the port at around 8.40pm.

According to police, Charalambous was parking his car when unknown individuals shot at him seven times.  He was injured in the neck, chin, the right knee, left arm and chest.

The second case concerns the attempt against Ayia Napa businessman Costas Kritikos, in which four innocent bystanders were injured.

Police said the 38-year-old Charalambos Chrysanthou, also known as hamburger, is suspected firing 25 rounds with an automatic into a café, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target. Kritikos had left the establishment earlier.

The second suspect, Demetris Mamalikopoulos, is already serving five life sentences in the central prison for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012.

Hamburger is also suspected of firing the shots against Charalambous. Both cases are related to the underworld.

Mamalikopoulos is suspected of conspiring to murder, attempted murder, and firearms offences in relation with the case.

Mamalikopoulos will appear before the criminal court on May 11 and Chrysanthou a day later.

Chrysanthou will remain in custody until then,



Related posts

Coronavirus: British bases close schools until after Easter

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Perdios urges hotels to join quarantine effort

Jean Christou

Minister repeats March 21 flight ban warning

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Builders want to be included in work ban

George Psyllides

House to vote on govt virus bills within 24 hours of submission

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Medical association says over 70 doctors have stepped up to help out (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign