March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Apollonion hospital offers its services

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Apollonion private hospital has offered help in the fight against the coronavirus, health minister Constantinos Ioannou has announced.

In a message on Twitter, the minister said chairman of the board of directors Christos Pouris had informed him that the hospital is at the ministry’s disposal.

Around 117 doctors have shown interest in helping to man influenza centres the head of the Cyprus Medical Association (PIS) Petros Agathangelou said on Wednesday.

The deadline for volunteers to sign up was 8pm on Wednesday.

The sign-up followed a dramatic call by Ioannou who appeared both disappointed and anxious on Tuesday when he said there had been no response by GPs, despite repeated calls by the ministry for help in influenza centres.



Related posts

Political party leaders meet president Anastasiades to discuss measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos hospital remains shut, Limassol shuts children’s ward (updated)

George Psyllides

Health care workers concerned over lack of protection

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: more ventilators needed for 10 per cent of patients

Nick Theodoulou

Minister repeats flight ban warning, up to 600 poised to come home (Update 4)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: nine new cases, one a doctor (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign