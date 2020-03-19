Bar review:  Bastet, Larnaca

Larnaca’s city centre continues to welcome a proliferation of new shops, bars and eateries. The new Q-city centre is no exception. Walking through, you’ll feel the hustle and bustle and the energy of an upcoming, cosmopolitan and modern area.
One of the bars, named after the Egyptian Goddess who was worshiped in the form of a cat, Bastet is one of the new places to be in town.
We foolishly turned up on a Friday night without a reservation. The place was heaving and tables were in scarce supply! Luckily, we spotted a table outside which was away from the main crowd, there was no reservation sign on it and so we pounced!
One of the waitresses had seen us as she gave us a nod of acknowledgment as she rushed past us in to the bar. We thought this meant ‘I’ll attend to you shortly.’ However, we were wrong. To be fair, for the amount of people there that night, they were a little understaffed with only three waitresses working. Despite seeing the waitresses whizz by a few more times, we waited and waited for our menu until we finally managed to grab the attention of the manager who sent over a waitress.
The front simply wrote BASTET with the ‘S’ replaced with a picture of the Egyptian Goddess cat. The menu had all the classic cocktails plus a list of signature cocktails. My brother went for the classic Old Fashioned and I chose a classic that I had never heard of before called Bramble. It had gin, lime, cassis, blackberries and egg whites. Protein and fruit, must be good for you, right?
It took a long time for the drinks to come. You can also order shisha but I thought it would probably be time to leave by the time it arrived so decided against it. At least we had the smooth sounds of a live saxophone being played in the background! The drinks finally arrived! I was not keen on my cocktail at all; it was tasteless at first and then I was hit by the flavour of artificial berries. My brother however thoroughly enjoyed his Old Fashioned.
Even when we asked for the bill we were made to wait a long time! Bastet also have an extensive food menu in case you are want dinner with your drinks.
Bastet
Where: Q-City centre, Larnaca
When: Daily 9am-2am
Contact: 70003515
Price: €8 for a cocktail