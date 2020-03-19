Civil servants unhappy with minister’s extension of essential services

The civil servants’ blanket union, Pasydy, on Thursday appealed to the government to relax provisions of a decree issued a day earlier obliging public-sector employees in certain services to report for work.
Pasydy said the across-the-board measure could expose those workers to contagion from coronavirus due to them being concentrated in one place. The union asked the president and officials to reconsider revising the order.
In a statement, the union said the mandatory presence of a large number of employees at workplaces, if there are no emergencies, “not only is incommensurate with all the previous government measures…but under the circumstances puts at grave risk the health of citizens, health being the prime consideration for everyone.
“And this at a time when the hazardous nature and progression of the virus remains indeterminate while worldwide everyone is saying ‘stay at home’.”
The union said its leadership will be convening on Friday to discuss the issue of the decree and come to decisions, depending on developments.
They were reacting to an edict issued by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday, expanding the list of services designated as essential. The decree now additionally designates as essential services the following: the ministry of labour, including all affiliated departments; the ministry of health, including all affiliated departments, as well as the state health services organisation and the Health Insurance Organsisation; and the healthcare departments of local authorities.
Under the decree, all staff coming under these essential services are ordered to either return to work or else remain at their duties.
Employees belonging to vulnerable groups would be diverted to other duties. Any such persons wishing to stay away from work may request sick leave.
The decree, which covered other matters as well – such as which hotels may remain open – took effect as of 6am on Thursday. It also revoked the suspension of the operation of car workshops but prohibited the washing of the interiors of vehicles at carwashes and petrol stations until April 13.
Until now, the following were designated as essential services: production and supply of electricity; water supply; telephone and radio communications; airports and air traffic control; hospitals; prisons; repair and maintenance of equipment of the military, police and the fire department; ports and customs.