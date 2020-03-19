March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 128 private doctors volunteer their services

By Evie Andreou00

In total, 128 private doctors have so far answered to the government’s call to offer their services in support of the state sector as part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the medical association (CyMA) 128 private sector doctors had expressed interest until Thursday morning in working in state hospitals and health centres to manage suspected Covid-19 cases but also, if necessary, take on cases of chronic patients not associated with acute respiratory infection and high suspicion of coronavirus.

CyMA, however said that “it expects from the competent state authorities to guarantee safe working conditions and protection measures for medical and paramedical staff in general from any risk or threat as regards the spread of Covid-19.”

The majority of the doctors who offered their services are general physicians followed by cardiologists.

The specialties of the doctors who stepped up also include anaesthesiologists, pulmonologists, orthopaedic doctors, general, children’s and neurosurgeons, gynaecologists, intensivists, urologists, oncologists.

The sign-up followed a call by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou after no response by general physicians despite repeated calls by the ministry for help.

CyMA said that it will continue to accept applications from its members wishing to respond to the state’s call.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Public told not to go to Limassol hospital as it is closed

Evie Andreou

Police urge not to accept offers of free home disinfection

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Electricity prices to be cut by 10 per cent for two months

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Football players training at home, league could restart on May 2

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavius: Buses allowed to carry 30% capacity, no service on Sundays

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca municipality disinfecting public areas

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign