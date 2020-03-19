March 19, 2020

Coronavirus: All registered doctors and nurses under minister’s orders

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who made the statements on Tuesday night

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Thursday issued an order placing all registered doctors and nurses under his orders starting 6pm on Friday

The order, issued at around lunchtime, states that all doctors who are registered on the medical registry “are placed under the instructions of the health minister and execute the duties assigned to them.”

The same applies for all registered nurses.

Doctors and nurses who belong to vulnerable groups will either be used in other duties or will be exempted all together, the order said.



