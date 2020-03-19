March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Electricity prices to be cut by 10 per cent for two months

By George Psyllides00

Energy regulator Cera on Thursday decided to reduce the price of electricity by 10 per cent for two months as part of measures to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The reduction had been proposed by the government on Wednesday.

Cera said the electricity company will not recover the lost revenue at a later period. The loss will be covered by the company’s surplus, Cera said.

The government has also decided to cut VAT by two percentage points to 17 per cent.



