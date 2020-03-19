March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Football players training at home, league could restart on May 2

By Jonathan Shkurko00

While waiting for developments on the resumption of the Cyprus football league, footballers are training individually from home, in compliance with the health measures issued by the Cyprus Sports Organiation (Koa), which forbids team trainings.

Football teams have provided their players with special training programmes aimed at maintaining their fitness levels.

Koa said the goal is to resume games on May 2 and take the championship to completion by June 24, should the situation with coronavirus allow it.

Following a government decree, teams are not allowed to train together, even outside, until April 10. After that date, Koa will determine whether it is safe to let players resume normal training.

At the same time, teams are also trying to deal with the demands of foreign players to return to their home countries as many believe the resumption of the football league in Cyprus remains uncertain.

On Tuesday, UEFA agreed to delay its flagship Euro 2020 competition for one year to allow domestic leagues to complete their seasons once football resumes and FIFA in turn recommended postponing its new Club World Cup to 2021.

 



Related posts

Coronavius: Buses allowed to carry 30% capacity, no service on Sundays

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca municipality disinfecting public areas

Jonathan Shkurko

Sek union charges Covid-19 being used as excuse to lay off staff

George Psyllides

Measures will reduce impact of Covid-19 on banks says Moody’s

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: No immunosuppressed children were at Limassol hospital

Evie Andreou

Lidl Cyprus stores to open only for elderly each morning

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign