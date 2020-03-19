March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Medical supplies from China on the way, says ambassador

By Source: Cyprus News Agency075

China`s ambassador in Nicosia Huang Xingyuan has said that a first batch of medical supplies to help Cyprus contain the coronavirus outbreak, including masks, has been dispatched from China.

“First batch of medical supplies including 10000 FFP2 masks has been dispatched from China. The Embassy is working closely with the Government of [email protected] to ensure its timely arrival. @MinHealthCY,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Public steps up to help the elderly and vulnerable

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Government says no question of curfew – yet

Nick Theodoulou

Over 200 quarantined in north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Nine new cases (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

Civil servants unhappy with minister’s extension of essential services

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Students can now apply for 750 euro grant to stay away

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign