Coronavirus: New measures for migrant centres

The Ministry of Migration and Asylum has issued instructions on measures that both residents and staff must follow in asylum seekers and migrant reception centres for protection against coronavirus.
- Visits of people/entities and their activities within all reception and identification centres and hosting structures are suspended for at least 30 days. Access is permitted only to necessary personnel.
- Mandatory temperature screening of new arrivals as well as any other action deemed suitable and necessary will be conducted by the competent local authorities.
- There will be two announcements on a daily basis on virus prevention guidelines in Arabic, Farsi, English, French, Greek and in other language, depending on the ethnic background of the guests.
- Information banners in Arabic, Farsi, English, French, Greek and in other languages, depending on the ethnic background of the guests, will be available in each structure.
- Compliance with general hygiene rules with daily cleaning of indoor communal areas with detergents and disinfectants as well as continuous disinfection of the door knobs of the public spaces.
- Following the official announcement of the closing of school settings and in consultation with the Coordinators for the Education of Refugees, all the non-formal educational structures that operate within the centres are suspended.
- All indoor activities of the residents are suspended for 30 days for the purpose of avoiding gatherings (Gym, Libraries, etc.).
- Suspension of indoors meetings.
- Close collaboration with National Health Organization (EODY) and implementation of its instructions.
- In order to reduce the risk of occurrence and spread of coronavirus within the centers and hosting structures, residents are requested for the next two weeks to move both inside and outside the centre only when it is absolutely necessary and for a serious reason.
- During meal time (for the reception and identification centres), two options should be considered: a) either guests to be invited in small groups to pick up their food or b) distribution of the total amount of food once a day.
- Operation of special quarantine areas in each Reception and Identification Center.
It is noted that until today there has been no incident of coronavirus infection within the reception and identification centres.