Coronavirus: Nine new cases (Update 2)

Nine new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported on Thursday evening, bringing the number to 67 in the government controlled areas, 20 in the north and a total of 87 islandwide.

Six of the new confirmed cases relate to people who had come into contact with a person who had previously tested positive.

The other three new cases are people who returned from abroad, namely: Bulgaria, Italy and the UK. All three were self-isolating and contacted the authorities once they began displaying symptoms.

Of the nine new cases on Thursday, three were involved with Paphos general hospital.

One of the new cases was a nurse at the hospital, and the other two are patients who were being treated there.

According to the health ministry, 37 of the 67 Covid-19 infections in the south relate to people who had come into contact with previously confirmed cases.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that about 50 nurses in Nicosia are in self-isolation. Many are expected to be able to return to work on Monday.

In Paphos, he said, 60 nurses are in self-isolation and four to five doctors.

As the battle against Covid-19 continues, the government is seeking to mobilise the island’s health care workers.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Thursday issued an order placing all registered doctors and nurses under his orders starting 6pm on Friday.

The order, issued at around lunchtime, states that all doctors who are registered on the medical registry “are placed under the instructions of the health minister and execute the duties assigned to them”.

The same applies for all registered nurses.

Paphos and Limassol general hospitals remain closed as health authorities continue to test their staff for coronavirus.

The Limassol hospital was closed on Thursday after a paediatrician working there was found positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The hospital’s children’s ward was shut down immediately.

Ioannou said that the paediatrician did not come into contact with the children’s clinic.

It is understood that among the paediatrician’s contacts was the district hospital administrator for Limassol and Paphos, Christos Nicolaou, who has been placed in quarantine.

State health services organisation (Okypy) issued an urgent appeal on Thursday calling on people to stay away from the hospital.

The appeal said that in cooperation with the epidemiological monitoring unit, all safety protocols have been activated.

The Paphos General Hospital is also still closed since last Saturday evening when a patient who was being treated in the intensive care unit and who had been visited by relatives from the UK, tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the confirmation, the ministry closed the hospital to the public and placed everyone inside in quarantine.

So far, 360 of around 680 workers and 50 patients at Paphos hospital have been tested with 12 positive outcomes – nine nurses, one doctor, a patient, and a cleaner.

Furthermore, a private hospital in Paphos is undergoing a disinfection process following a confirmed case of a coronavirus contracted by a doctor. The doctor’s wife, a nurse at Paphos general hospital, is also confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.





