March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Private schools unsure what scrapping this year’s GCSE, A-level exams means for their students

By Annette Chrysostomou0120

Private schools in Cyprus were scrambling on Wednesday to understand the implications of the British government’s announcement that GCSE and A-level exams will not take place in May and June in the UK.

No clear guidelines have yet been announced though the UK education minister has mentioned that GCSE results may be based on predictive grades.

None of this may apply to Cyprus however as private schools take the slightly different IGCSEs.

“It is very important to make clear that this does not apply to Cyprus,” deputy headmistress of the Grammar School Kam Stylianou told the Cyprus Mail. “The UK exam board has yet to clarify what they plan to do with international schools.”

The other important thing, she added, is what will happen to people who have applied to UK universities, and for this prospective students should check the universities websites which are continuously being updated.

UCAS also has a section dedicated to the coronavirus.

“We will be working through the implications of the announcements for students, teachers, universities and colleges over the coming days, which was one of the scenarios we were planning for,” Clare Marchant, UCAS’ chief executive said in its latest announcement.

Another source of information is British multinational education and examination body Pearson Edexel. At the time of writing it did not have any information regarding the exams on its website but reassured readers that they will update the relevant page as soon as they have more information.

Other heads of secondary schools which were contacted by our newspaper said they will make decisions in the days to come depending on further announcements by the UK exam board.

Links to the latest government decisions by the UK government can be found on the website of the University of Cambridge. https://www.cam.ac.uk/coronavirus

For more information also see https://qualifications.pearson.com/en/home.html and

https://www.ucas.com/corporate/news-and-key-documents/news/ucas-update-coronavirus



