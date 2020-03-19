March 19, 2020

Coronavirus: Public steps up to help the elderly and vulnerable

By Evie Andreou0135
Volunteers and municipalities are trying to ensure the vulnerable do not have to go outside to do their shopping

Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki has applauded the great interest from individuals and groups to work as volunteers in helping to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner’s office has appealed for over-18s to support government efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Yiannakis told the Cyprus Mail on Thursday that volunteers have been sent to assist nurses at the airports while others will transfer essential items to those in quarantine in Troodos.

Yiannaki said that volunteers will also be used to implement the measures announced by the labour minister last Sunday on setting up volunteer units to help the elderly and other vulnerable groups procure essential items.

This example has also been followed by many municipalities such as those of Lakatamia and Athienou that announced teams of volunteers would be helping the elderly and vulnerable procure essential items and pharmaceuticals.

Nicosia municipality too said they would be distributing baskets with food to the elderly who live alone so that they do  not have to leave their homes and to needy families. The municipality has called on the public who know elderly persons in Nicosia in need of assistance to provide its staff with their details.

Akel said it has made a list of around 350 of its members in all districts to man the units that would offer their services to the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Teacher unions Poed, Oltek and Oelmek said they are preparing lists of volunteers to assist in the call centres for providing information on the coronavirus.

The commissioner’s office is urging anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to fill out a  form which can be found at www.volunteercommissioner.gov.cy/volunteer/volunteercommissioner.nsf/voco06_gr/voco06_gr?OpenDocument

The forms may be sent to  [email protected] ,  [email protected]  or to 22400181 by fax.

 

 



