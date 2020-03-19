March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two hospitalised patients now recovered – reports

By George Psyllides0353

Two out of nine patients hospitalised with Covid-19 appear to have recovered, reports said on Thursday.

The two, who had been hospitalised in Famagusta hospital have tested negative, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The rest of the patients display mild symptoms apart from a 70-year-old man who has underlying medical issues.

A second test will be conducted on the two and if that too comes out negative, they will be allowed to return home.

Four other patients with Covid-19 are expected to be transferred to Famagusta hospital during the day.

Two other cases were transferred there on Wednesday night.

They concern a woman who had been isolated at home but her condition worsened and a man who was being treated at Nicosia general hospital.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Private schools unsure what scrapping this year’s GCSE, A-level exams means for their students

Annette Chrysostomou

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus: COVID-19 Prevention and Protection measures

Press Release

Government sends out text urging people to limit movements

Nick Theodoulou

Passenger with suspicious symptoms on Larnaca flight (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: All registered doctors and nurses under minister’s orders (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 128 private doctors volunteer their services

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign