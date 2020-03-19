March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavius: Buses allowed to carry 30% capacity, no service on Sundays

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Buses are from now only allowed to carry 30 per cent of their capacity as the Ministry of Transport upped safety measures as previously it had said they would be allowed to carry up to 50 per cent of their capacity.

The announcement specifies the measures are already in place and will be valid until further notice.

The new guideline is for both urban and intercity buses, as well as taxis, while Kapnos Airport Shuttle has cancelled all airport routes as a precaution against spread of coronavirus.

In addition to that, all bus services on Sundays will be suspended starting from March 22.

Last week, the transport ministry gave instructions for the disinfection of all buses and taxis and asked drivers to be ready to deal with a suspected coronavirus case.

In a meeting with the heads of public transport companies, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos asked bus owners to deep clean their vehicles using a long-lasting disinfectant as a precautionary measure against spreading the virus.

All metal surfaces should also be disinfected throughout the day and thoroughly cleaned at the end of their routes every day.

Further instructions call for the installation of hand sanitizer dispensers and health ministry instructions in a visible position.

Air conditioning systems should be switched off and windows left open to ensure good ventilation. Drivers should also wear gloves.



