March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

CyTA ups speeds to help those working from home

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Cyta has increased its upstream speed for all users as long as emergency measures are in place to offer more effective capabilities to work from home and for business activities to continue, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

It also suspended cutting off services due to unpaid bills, while those wishing to pay can do so online.

Cyta is also concentrating on repairing technical faults and completing new installations.

It has also prioritised its operations, ensuring that all critical services are manned to continue its operations.

At the same time, it has set in force its company crisis management plan and is closely monitoring the situation.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

