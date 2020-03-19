March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris

By Rumble00

The normally busy streets of Paris, France are nearly empty after the French government put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday (March 17) in an unprecedented act during peacetime due to the coronavirus outbreak.



