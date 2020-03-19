March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Engineering company in Cyprus offers free disinfectant supply to govt

By Jonathan Shkurko0279

Cyprus-based engineering company “Flow Water Technologies” has offered to supply the government with disinfectant free of charge to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

The company says it has ramped up its production and is now able to produce the equivalent of 60 cubic metres of sanitiser per day.

“We have taken the joint decision to put aside our commercial objectives and help assist in the fight against the virus,” said the company’s CEO Mark Hadfield.

Hadfield claims Cyprus will soon run out of chemicals necessary to produce sanitisers, crucial at this time, that’s why they decided to increase their efforts.

“We hold a Cyprus biocide licence and our moral obligation was clear in this time of emergency.”

 



