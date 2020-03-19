March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

EU border restrictions disrupting food supply – food industry

By Reuters News Service00
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr deliver food supply for truck drivers trapped in a traffic jam on the highway A 4 during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Goerlitz, Germany, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Restrictions imposed by several European Union countries at their borders with other members of the bloc due to the coronavirus are causing disruption for the supply of food, representatives of the industry and farmers said on Thursday.

“Delays and disruption at country borders have been observed for the delivery of certain agricultural and manufactured products, as well as packaging materials,” said a joint statement signed by trade associations representing EU farmers, food traders and the European food and drink industry.



Related posts

World leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system

Reuters News Service

UK braces for coronavirus shut down as London stations close

Reuters News Service

Ecumenical Patriarchate orders churches to halt services until end-March

Reuters News Service

Mass move to work from home in coronavirus crisis creates opening for hackers

Reuters News Service

Thursday, March 19: Coronavirus global update

Reuters News Service

Britain and EU exchange Brexit agreement drafts

Leo Leonidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign