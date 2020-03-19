March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four arrested after fight between foreigners

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested four people, three men and a woman, suspected of attacking a couple at their home in Geroskipou on Wednesday evening.

According to police, three asylum seekers from Cameroon, aged 32, 30 and 23, and a 28-year-old Hungarian woman entered the home of a Bulgarian couple, 23 and 22, at 8.35pm and beat up the 22-year-old man.

They fled but were later found by police who arrested them at 2.20am on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian women identified the four attackers.

The couple allegedly stole mobile phones from the four arrested persons on Tuesday, which is believed to be the reason for the attack.



