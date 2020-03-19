Health care workers concerned over lack of protection

By Nick Theodoulou

After 12 health care workers contracted Covid-19 at Paphos general hospital, nurses and doctors are fearful of potential protective equipment shortages.

Working at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, nurses bear the brunt of the responsibility – and vulnerability – of battling Covid-19.

Avraam Elia, a doctor at Makarios Children Hospital in Nicosia, took to social media, expressing his frustration at reports of some nurses refusing to come into contact and treat people displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

“The refusal of some colleagues, during these difficult times, to examine patients with febrile respiratory infections can only instil sadness,” Elia said on Facebook.

“Dear friends, it is not possible in this war for soldiers to desert their posts,” he said.

He concluded the post, saying: “As John Kennedy quite correctly said ‘Don’t ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’”

This week, twelve health care professionals from Paphos hospital tested positive for Covid-19. They had been treating and came into contact with a patient, who unbeknownst to them, had the coronavirus. It is understood the patient was exposed to it by relatives from the UK.

The representative from Pasyno, the nursing union, Theodoros Petelis said he was not aware of any specific case of nurses refusing to work, but highlighted some of the dangers those at the frontline are exposed to.

“There may have been an instance at the Paphos hospital, but if there was a lack of protective gear, then it is not the nurses being scared of treating patients, but a matter of correct healthcare procedure,” he said.

“It is very clear that in a situation where there is a lack of protective gear the nurses should not and are not allowed to carry out their work with Covid-19 patients, as the nurse may get the virus and pass it on to further patients and the public in general, creating greater danger.”

He referred to the case of Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who blew the whistle on coronavirus, and died having contracted the virus himself. Wenliang, aged 34, contracted the virus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital.

“Many areas which are struggling to cope with the virus are places where, unfortunately, the nurses and doctors got the virus and thus were taken out of the fight,” he said. “The battle against the virus rests on their (nurses) shoulders.”

Globally, nations are facing shortages of medical equipment, most critically testing capabilities and ICU beds.

The severity of the situation has been raised as India reported earlier this month it would restrict exports of some medicines.

At the beginning of March, the World Health Organisation warned that supplies of protective gear, such as masks and goggles, was running out.

He said that manufacturers need to increase protective gear supplies by 40 per cent to meet the requirements of medical staff fighting the pandemic.

Asked on this issue, Petelis said: “So far we have not heard from the ministry of health that there are shortages, but there are instances of protective equipment not being handed out.”

“Perhaps this is because there are fears that there could be shortages in the future,” he said.





