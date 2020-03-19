March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality disinfecting public areas

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Larnaca municipality has announced it will keep on disinfecting public places and municipal buildings in accordance to the measures issued by the ministry of health to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Areas that have already been disinfected are: the Mackenzie health clinic, the playground and promenade at Mackenzie beach, the changing rooms at Kastella beach, Green Point stations in the area of Mackenzie and Kastella, the public restrooms at the Petrakidi parking lot, Europe Square and open air gym equipment at Larnaca marina, the bus station at Athenon street, Kimonos Square, Medieval Castle, Agios Lazaros and Ermou.

The areas and buildings that will be disinfected on Thursday are the bus station on Agia Elena street, the parking lot on Zenon street, the multi-storey car parks in the city centre, the Larnaca municipal gardens (including restrooms and playground), the parks with playgrounds in the city centre, multiple benches in the city.

The municipality said the works will be carried by both private companies and certified personnel of the Larnaca Municipality Health Service.



