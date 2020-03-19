March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MoT renewal deadline extended

By Staff Reporter0235

The period of validity of vehicle certificates (MoTs) expiring after March 17 has been extended to March 31.

Due to the measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, the deadline has been extended so that the public is not forced to leave their homes for this purpose, the department of road transport announced on Thursday afternoon.



Staff Reporter

