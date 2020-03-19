March 19, 2020

Paphos hospital remains shut, Limassol shuts children’s ward

Paphos hospital

Paphos general hospital remained closed on Thursday as health authorities continued to test staff for coronavirus while Limassol general hospital was also headed for a shutdown after a doctor was found positive the previous day.

So far, 360 of around 680 workers and 50 patients at Paphos hospital have been tested with 12 positive outcomes – nine nurses, one doctor, a patient, and a cleaner.

Nine new Covid-19 cases were announced by the government on Wednesday evening – one of them a doctor – bringing the number to 58 in the government-controlled areas, 20 in the north, a total of 78 islandwide.

Over half, 31, are from contacts with confirmed cases.

One is a paediatrician at Limassol general hospital who had recently returned from abroad. She returned from Greece in the last few days and went back to work.

It is understood that she attended a seminar in the hospital with other doctors as recently as Tuesday.

The children’s ward in Limassol general hospital was shut down immediately and work is underway for them to be transported elsewhere.



