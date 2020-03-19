Passenger with suspicious symptoms on Larnaca flight (Updated)

A passenger from Malta is being examined at Paphos after appearing to be in a febrile condition and displaying Covid-19 related symptoms.

The aircraft which arrived at 11:05am had a total of three passengers on board, two of which had their health certificates, while the third passenger displayed symptoms. Health professionals are carrying out checks.

In Larnaca, a flight from Athens landed at the airport on Thursday morning as the 118 passengers, and one baby, had the required certificates and their processing is underway.

They are being screened at the airport and will later be transferred to government allocated centres for 14 days.

Two other flights, from Cairo and Amsterdam, landed at Larnaca airport.

Three permits to leave the plane were granted to three passengers that arrived from Malta, and to 23 others that arrived from Cairo.

It is expected that 276 people that have received health certificates will land in Cyprus today.

In total, twelve flights are scheduled to land at Larnaca airport today, seven of which are carrying passengers and five will transport tourists back to their countries.

Three flights are scheduled to land at Pafos airport.

By 1pm, 145 people had returned to Cyprus and are being transported by bus to places to self-isolate.

“I publicly call on travel agents and air companies to open their doors to let passengers who have the required certificates to board and return to Cyprus,” said Transport Minister Giannis Karousos at Larnaca airport on Thursday.

“We have been in contact with the airlines and given them a list of names of people who qualify for return, so as to avoid problems.”

He reiterated comments made late on Wednesday night that over 600 people have received the certificates facilitating their return to Cyprus.

“There is communication ongoing with several airlines for them to park some planes at Larnaca and Paphos,” he said. “This is for security reasons but also should the need arise for charter flights.”

“The (transport) ministry is ready to respond immediately if and when a decision is made that some of the people entitled for return have failed to book flights,” he said.

When asked about those abroad who do not fall into “priority return” categories and have not been able to obtain the health certificate, Karousos said that: “these are the current orders within the decree as given by the health ministry.”

“There had to be some prioritisation, we are living in challenging times and measures had to be taken to protect public health,” he said. “We know this will not satisfy everyone. Day to day is new information and decisions will change according to the situation.”





