March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police urge not to accept offers of free home disinfection

By Evie Andreou00

Police on Thursday urged the public not to agree to offers for free disinfections of their home and in the case someone calls them with such an offer to report it.

The announcement comes after police were informed that people had received calls by people informing them they have been chosen for a free disinfection of their home.

Disinfections against the coronavirus are being carried out only by local authorities in public areas, not homes, police said.

They urge the public, in case they receive such calls, to immediately report them to the police by calling the nearest police station or the 1460 hotline.



