March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Political party leaders meet president Anastasiades to discuss measures

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Thursday morning preside over a meeting of leaders of political parties to discuss measures against coronavirus.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said on Wednesday the meeting will take place at 10am at the Presidential Palace to inform political leaders and discuss issues that are pertinent to the measures taken to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Anastasiades told ministers on Wednesday it was important to get all citizens on board, amid efforts again in addition to other issues.

Koushos said Anastasiades stressed the importance of getting all citizens on board to deal with the coronavirus pandemic which constitutes a challenge not just for Cyprus, but for the whole world.

He also said the President called on ministers to contribute as much as possible with a view to deal with this unprecedented situation more effectively.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Paphos hospital remains shut, Limassol shuts children’s ward

George Psyllides

Health care workers concerned over lack of protection

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: more ventilators needed for 10 per cent of patients

Nick Theodoulou

Minister repeats flight ban warning, up to 600 poised to come home (Update 4)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: nine new cases, one a doctor (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Foreclosures suspended for three months

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign