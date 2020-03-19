March 19, 2020

Sek union charges Covid-19 being used as excuse to lay off staff

By George Psyllides

Sek trade union charged on Thursday that certain employers were exploiting the situation to lay off staff.

The union said it will immediately report the cases to the ministry of labour, as it appealed for responsibility and discipline so that the country can overcome the crisis and return to normal as soon as possible.

Sek said there have been incidents of arbitrary actions by some employers who exploited the situation to dismiss staff or to take other irregular decisions.

The union said all parties should adhere to the agreements, which is key to protecting employment.



