March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Snow on mountains, rain and thunderstorms

By Annette Chrysostomou
Photo Christos Theodorides

Despite bright sunshine on Thursday morning, snow is expected to fall in the mountains while it will become rainy and cloudy elsewhere.

Isolated thunderstorms have also been forecast for the morning.

Temperatures will peak at 13C inland, 15C near the coast and 4C around Troodos.

For the evening, the met office has forecast more snow and rain, and frost will form in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions.

Prepare for a cold night as temperatures will drop to 6C in most areas and -3C in the higher mountains.

On Friday and during the weekend it is forecast to be slightly warmer, and though it is likely to rain on Friday and Saturday it will be mostly sunny on Sunday.

 



