Thursday, March 19: Coronavirus global update

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are adjusting to a once-in-a-generation measures to battle the coronavirus crisis that is not only killing the old and vulnerable but also threatening prolonged economic misery.

The virus has infected more than 204,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8,700.

02.15 New Zealand coronavirus cases rises to 28, with 8 more people confirmed

New Zealand on Thursday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections to 28.

The Ministry of health said one of the new cases is in hospital, while others are at home and self-isolating.

02.09 Japan’s Hokkaido to end state of emergency

Japan’s Hokkaido, the nation’s prefecture with the highest number of coronavirus infections, will end its state of emergency over the epidemic on Thursday, the prefecture governor, Naomichi Suzuki, said.

“We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis of coronavirus infections,” Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.

01.27 El Salvador suspends deportations of nationals from U.S., Mexico

El Salvador’s government said on Wednesday it had suspended deportations of its nationals from the United States and Mexico in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

01.21 ECB’s commitment to the euro has “no limits”: Lagarde

The European Central Bank intends to use all tools to defend the euro as “there are no limits” to its commitment to the single currency, ECB President Christine Lagarde said early on Thursday after announcing even more bond purchases to counter the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action,” Lagarde tweeted. “There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate.”

00.55 Mauritius confirms first three cases

Mauritius has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, its government said in a statement on Thursday.

“It concerns three Mauritian nationals who have travelled back to Mauritius recently aged 21, 25 and 59 years respectively. Two have worked on cruise ships and one is from the United Kingdom,” the government said in a statement on its website.

00.38 Sao Paulo city hall orders commerce closed until April 5

Brazil’s biggest city Sao Paulo on Wednesday ordered most commercial establishments closed to the public until April 5 in a dramatic effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that is likely to batter Latin America’s largest economy.

00.27 UAE suspends entry of valid residence visa holders abroad

United Arab Emirates will suspend entry of valid residence visa holders who are still abroad starting at noon on Thursday for two weeks, over coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM said on early Thursday.

The UAE has recorded 113 cases on the flu-like disease.






