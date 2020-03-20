March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cablenet proceeded in the immediate upgrading of upload speeds so that Subscribers are able to work from home more effectively

By Press Release00

In the context of Cablenets perennial policy to provide its Subscribers with the best broadband

connection products at their best possible value, we have proceeded in the significant upgrading

of our services’ upload speeds ENTIRELY FREE.

 

In the context of our social responsibility during the current volatile situation due to the coronavirus

and in active support of calls to stay at home (#menoumespiti), we have proceeded in the IMMEDIATE upgrading of upload speeds so that our Subscribers are able to work from home more effectively,

whether for the seamless continuation of their business activities or for better information and entertainment.

 

Consequently, the services and packages below are upgraded as follows:

 

Service Current Internet Speed

(Download/Upload)

 Upgraded Internet Speed

(Download/Upload)
fiberpower® 60M 60M/5M 60M/6M
fiberpower® 120M 120M/6M 120M/12M
fiberpower® 180M 180M/8M 180M/18M
Connect Xtra 60M 60M/5M 60M/6M
Connect Sports 60M 60M/5M 60M/6M
Connect Sports 120M 120M/6M 120M/12M

 

We ask that Subscribers to the above services restart their modem in order to automatically upgrade their service’s upload speed.

 

For any further information, please contact the Customer Call Center on 130.



Related posts

LIDL Cyprus takes additional measures to protect health and safety of customers and employees

Press Release

Maintaining business continuity-Safety of our employees, clients and community, our top priority

Press Release

Petrolina: Measures for protection against the coronavirus

Agathe Venizelou

Coronavirus: PASCAL Schools Larnaka Adopt Hybrid E-Learning Classrooms

Press Release

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus: Covid-19 prevention and protection measures

Press Release

PwC: We support our people, clients and the society

Maria Gregory
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign