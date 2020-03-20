March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Amid chaos, life-saving bone-marrow graft flown out to Frankfurt

By Andria Kades0379

In the midst of chaos and panic surrounding Covid-19, a bone marrow graft was transferred from Larnaca airport to Germany, Hermes airport said on Friday.

The life-saving feat was accomplished after a medical professional flew in from Frankfurt on Thursday to pick up the graft after he undertook all the necessary checks upon his arrival at Larnaca.

According to reports, he flew back to Frankfurt immediately. Announcing the developments, Hermes airport said “the last life-saving bone marrow graft was yesterday transferred to Germany after a great coordination and effort by the airport authorities and the ministry of health.

“Thank you all and especially the volunteer donor.”

Karaiskakio foundation said it was the last bone marrow graft that was transferred before airports close on Saturday where a volunteer gave another person abroad a second chance at life.



