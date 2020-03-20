March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: confirmed case at police HQ

By Nick Theodoulou00
Police HQ

A police officer has contracted Covid-19, police spokesman Andreas Christou confirmed on Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, it is true, a police officer serving at the headquarters has contracted the virus,” Christou said.

He added that following the briefing, by police chief Kypros Michaelides, orders have been given to carry out all the necessary measures to clean the workspace as provided for by the ministry of health.

“Contact tracing is underway and instructions will be given for the 14-day self-isolation,” Christou said. ”Our officers are always on the frontline and as such it was inevitable for there to be a positive case.”

It was not immediately clear if it is a new case or a previously confirmed case which is only now being reported as having been a police officer.

“For us it is a great blow as we do not currently know as to how many other people he came into contact with, and likely many of them were other police officers,” Christou said. 

According to Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the police officer came into contact with a confirmed case and after being made aware of the information, the officer self-isolated.



