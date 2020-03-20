March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: foreign ministry launches online platform for Cypriots in UK

By Jonathan Shkurko0221

The foreign ministry, in co-operation with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and with the support of the Presidential Commissioner, has announced the launch of an online platform called “Covid-19: Getting through this together” providing useful information, recommendations and links to Cypriot nationals currently in the UK, as well as the Cypriot community permanently based there.

The platform is accessible through the National Federation of Cypriots website at: https://cypriotfederation.org.uk/covid19support/



