March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: hotels taking returnees, warn it’s not a holiday

By George Psyllides00

About 20 hotels have so far offered to accommodate people returning from abroad who would have to be quarantined for 14 days, hoteliers said on Friday.

Chairman of the hoteliers’ association Haris Loizides said about 20 hotels across the island have offered though the number may increase depending on the needs.

Loizides said some 1,500 people were expected in the next days, as he struck a note of caution regarding their behaviour.

“This is not a holiday. It is a precautionary process of isolation,” he said.

Loizides said a letter will be waiting for the quarantined people in each room.

They will be provided three meals a day and beverages but not alcohol. The food will be left at the door and will be eaten inside the room.

There will no cleaning service, but bed linen and towels will be changed and washed.

Security will probably be provided by the army, he said.

“These things are unprecedented for all of us,” he said.



