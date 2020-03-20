Coronavirus: Ioannou says better to take painful decisions now (Update 2)

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Friday Cyprus was in a state of emergency, as he made a dramatic appeal to the public to follow instructions and remain home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are in a state of emergency,” he told a news conference. “People must obey instructions.”

Ioannou said despite repeated pleas, it was observed that people did not follow the instructions to remain home.

He warned that the government would be forced to take more drastic measures if people did not obey.

“I am appealing to everyone to stay at home to protect their own health, but also the health of their loved ones, especially the vulnerable groups. We want to create a shield around them because they are the first who are exposed to the dangerous virus.”

“The next few days will be especially decisive for the outcome of this effort and it is unfair to destroy what we have achieved these days. Stay home. It’s simple.”

The minister said the authorities expected a rise in Covid-19 cases but expressed hope that the measures put in place would show results in coming days.

Cyprus, he said, is second behind Italy in Covid-19 testing.

The minister assured that the island’s health system is in a position to adequately respond.

“Cyprus’ health system has the necessary equipment and is staffed by fully trained personnel to be in apposition to adequately respond,” Ioannou said.

“What concerns us is that unfortunately it is humanely impossible to prevent dispersion of the virus in a hospital, something that has already happened.”

Ioannou said the Republic’s hospitals had 126 ICU beds – six in Famagusta, 112 in Nicosia, and eight in Limassol.

“This number is sufficient for Cyprus’ population under normal circumstances and it is above the EU average,” Ioannou said. “Because of the emergency we have to tackle, we have secured an additional number of respirators in case there are increased needs and they will be up and running beginning of April.”

Of the Cypriots who were abroad, the minister said he understood their concerns, especially those of their parents, and relatives.

“I share their grievances. I accept their criticism; I feel their pain,” he said.

“But I have one thing to tell them: our utmost priority is to secure the health of each citizen individually and everyone collectively.”

“I prefer to make painful decisions even if they eventually prove excessive than to be left without protection.”





