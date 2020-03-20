Coronavirus: municipalities gear up to help the elderly

Municipalities islandwide are making special efforts to assist vulnerable groups facing uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly people and those from vulnerable groups who have difficulties going out on their own – or wish to stay at home to remain safe – can seek assistance from their local authorities.

In the capital, the municipality is supporting Cyprus Red Cross by offering the help of small buses, drivers and helpers to assist those in need.

“We are helping people to get to pharmacies and supermarkets so they can get what they need in this time of crisis,” Nicosia Municipality Spokesman Makis Nicolaides told the Cyprus Mail.

“The service will go on for at least two weeks and as far as we are aware, throughout the duration of the crisis,” he said.

In Larnaca, the municipality has also launched a campaign of “staying home and support for vulnerable groups”.

“This programme aims to support the elderly and vulnerable people who may not have friends or family to help them get what they need,” Larnaca municipality said.

In Paphos, the municipality has announced that their staff will assist the elderly and vulnerable in obtaining necessary items such as medicine and food.

Limassol municipality has set up a crisis centre for those in need and without the necessary support.

It is well known that the new coronavirus is of particular danger to elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions. Local authorities are making every effort to prevent at-risk groups from potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Life has fundamentally changed for everyone, but again the elderly are having to make major adjustments. Many centres for the elderly, where they would pass their days, have been closed islandwide.

In Nicosia contact: 22 504419 from 9am to 1pm Monday-Friday

In Larnaca contact 24 816568 or 97 897694 from 08:30am to 1.30pm Monday-Friday

In Paphos contact 8000 6362 from 8am to 2pm Monday-Friday

In Limassol contact: 7777 7788 from 8am to 2pm Monday-Friday





