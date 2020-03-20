March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new decree regulates shopping hours to help vulnerable

By Andria Kades0964

A new decree aimed at protecting vulnerable groups, published Friday evening provides that effective Saturday, March 21, supermarkets and pharmacies will be open exclusively for vulnerable groups from 6am to 10am.

This includes mainly people over the age of 60 and those with disabilities.

The decree also addressed people under quarantine, imposing a ban on entering quarantined areas without obtaining permission from the health minister or an authorised person from the health ministry.

The ban also extends to people who are self-isolating or under quarantine. It stipulates that people are forbidden from getting closer than one metre to them or any confirmed Covid-19 case.

Businesses whose operations have not been ordered to close down are allowed to extend their working hours so as to prevent congestion, provided the rights of their workers are not violated.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: frenzy of last-minute repatriation flights as lockdown approaches 

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: foreign ministry launches online platform for Cypriots in UK

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Supermarkets insist they’re well-stocked

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Man on lockdown walks his dog by drone (with video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Amid chaos, life-saving bone-marrow graft flown out to Frankfurt

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, half of them health workers

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign