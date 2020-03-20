March 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital to remain closed

Paphos general hospital will remain closed on Friday while its 680 employees continue to be tested for the coronavirus.

According to the hospital, the first aid department, the haemodialysis unit and the thalassaemia unit will operate as usual.

A total of 14 people who were in contact with a 65-year-old patient, a confirmed coronavirus case, have so far tested positive.

One nurse at the haemodialysis unit who was allegedly in contact with an outbreak confirmed in the previous days and two patients hospitalised in the pathology ward are among the new confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health said.

Other infected people are a doctor at a private clinic whose wife, a nurse at the general hospital, also has the virus and the executive director of Paphos and Limassol hospitals.

Altogether 12 nurses of the state hospital have been infected, as well as one ICU doctor, an ICU patient, a 65-year-old man, a housekeeper and two patients in the pathology ward.

A private hospital in Paphos has also been closed and is being disinfected after a case of coronavirus was confirmed by a doctor.

The hospital’s manager said it is scheduled to reopen on Saturday if tests show that no-one working there has the virus.

 



