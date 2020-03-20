Coronavirus: private hospitals being hit

Two Paphos private hospitals said on Friday they have followed all protocols after staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Iasis private hospital in Paphos will reopen on Saturday after having to close for disinfection because an associate doctor was found positive with Covid-19.

According to a statement, the management immediately shut down the hospital and all staff were tested and found to be negative.

The hospital was disinfected, and it is scheduled to open Saturday in line with protocols.

Evangelismos hospital, also in Paphos announced that one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19. It reportedly concerns a doctor whose wife works as nurse at the Paphos general hospital. The woman was among the hospital staff who tested positive.

The private hospital said that from the moment they learned about the test results, they activated all necessary measures.

It announced that all admissions to the general ward are immediately suspended unless for emergencies and after consultations with the patient’s doctor.

The maternity ward will continue to operate as is, since the confirmed case did not come in contact with anyone there. The ward’s operation will be isolated from the rest of the hospital.

It has also been decided that all practices will not operate until Monday.

The hospital’s accident and emergency department remains open.

Evangelismos’ management said that they traced all the doctor’s contacts who have been examined and given tests whose results are expected to be ready by Saturday.

It also said that the hospital was being disinfected as per the health ministry’s protocols.

Meanwhile another clinic in Larnaca was forced to shut down its outpatient services after a 79-year-old woman found to be positive was treated there.

The clinic took all necessary measures and 20 close contacts, including staff, were being tested. The woman was transferred to Famagusta hospital.





