March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Unficyp steps up measures to protect peacekeepers

By Evie Andreou0418

Unficyp on Friday said they stepped up measures to protect its peacekeepers, ensure continuity of UN operations in Cyprus and prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

Spokesperson Aleem Siddique said that the mission was continuing its operations with peacekeepers maintaining their patrols in the buffer zone and they remain engaged with both sides, he said.

“Unficyp continues to make every effort to ensure that necessary humanitarian deliveries to affected individuals living in the north continue,” Siddique told the Cyprus Mail.

He added that the mission was also working with both sides to ensure that medical emergencies were facilitated to every extent possible.

“We continue to be in close contact with the sides, facilitating the exchange of information as the situation evolves,” he said.

Unficyp, he said, and the entire UN presence in Cyprus “are in full solidarity with all Cypriots and affected persons on the island and stand ready to assist to the best of our capabilities.”

As regards measures against the spread of coronavirus, Siddique said that concerning uniformed peacekeepers, all new personnel will undergo a period of 14 days of isolation prior to the commencement of their duties with the mission.

“Civilian staff have been instructed to telecommute wherever possible to minimize the potential spread of the virus,” he said.

Siddique said the mission continues to follow the advice and guidance provided by the World Health Organisation, UN headquarters and the local authorities.



Related posts

Coronavirus: new decree regulates shopping hours to help vulnerable

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: frenzy of last-minute repatriation flights as lockdown approaches 

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: foreign ministry launches online platform for Cypriots in UK

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Supermarkets insist they’re well-stocked

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Man on lockdown walks his dog by drone (with video)

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Amid chaos, life-saving bone-marrow graft flown out to Frankfurt

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign